Morgan Stanley Cuts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $320.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.97.

Salesforce stock opened at $272.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.85. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $263.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total value of $1,130,892.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $31,170,076.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total value of $1,130,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,170,076.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $184,395,926 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,499,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $506,875,000 after buying an additional 804,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 821,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $166,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

