Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) & Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ares Acquisition Co. II and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Acquisition Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 0 4 2 0 2.33

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a consensus target price of $21.92, indicating a potential downside of 4.71%. Given Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is more favorable than Ares Acquisition Co. II.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Acquisition Co. II N/A -116.17% 4.47% Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 62.34% 12.87% 6.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ares Acquisition Co. II and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ares Acquisition Co. II and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A $16.92 million N/A N/A Morgan Stanley Direct Lending $367.74 million 5.59 $231.01 million $3.10 7.42

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Ares Acquisition Co. II.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.0% of Ares Acquisition Co. II shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending beats Ares Acquisition Co. II on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

