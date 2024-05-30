Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.200-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.0 million-$710.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $700.8 million.

Movado Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MOV traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.36. 37,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,743. The company has a market cap of $583.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.14. Movado Group has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.62 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.96%.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Movado Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

