Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Up 0%

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.38 and last traded at $40.27. 177,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,155,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPLX. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,023,413,000 after buying an additional 4,579,152 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $67,253,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,917,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,036,000 after buying an additional 809,273 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after buying an additional 765,618 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Mplx by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,826,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,909,000 after buying an additional 639,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

