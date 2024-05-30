Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Trading Up 0.2%

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.47 and last traded at $40.29. Approximately 305,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,168,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Get Mplx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mplx

Mplx Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Institutional Trading of Mplx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Mplx during the third quarter worth about $209,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 18.6% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 410,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 64,312 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Mplx by 9.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 43,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.