Mt. Carmel Public Utility Co. (OTC:MCPB) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Mt. Carmel Public Utility Co. (OTC:MCPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Mt. Carmel Public Utility Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:MCPB remained flat at $23.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00. Mt. Carmel Public Utility has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $23.00.
Mt. Carmel Public Utility Company Profile
