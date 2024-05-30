Mt. Carmel Public Utility Co. (OTC:MCPB) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Mt. Carmel Public Utility Co. (OTC:MCPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Mt. Carmel Public Utility Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:MCPB remained flat at $23.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00. Mt. Carmel Public Utility has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Mt. Carmel Public Utility Company Profile

Mt. Carmel Public Utility Co distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It serves its customers in the city of Mt. Carmel and parts of Wabash County, Illinois; and residents and businesses in the villages of Allendale, Patton, St. Francisville, Bellmont, Keensburg, and Cowling, Illinois.

