Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Mullen Group Price Performance
TSE MTL traded down C$0.04 on Thursday, reaching C$12.85. The company had a trading volume of 15,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.09. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$12.47 and a 12 month high of C$16.43.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.05). Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of C$462.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$501.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.2780488 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on MTL. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.89.
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
