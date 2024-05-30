Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

TSE MTL traded down C$0.04 on Thursday, reaching C$12.85. The company had a trading volume of 15,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.09. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$12.47 and a 12 month high of C$16.43.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.05). Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of C$462.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$501.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.2780488 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Carson Paul Urlacher purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$322,500.00. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTL. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.89.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

