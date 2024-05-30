MXC (MXC) Price Tops $0.0164 on Major Exchanges

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last seven days, MXC has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. MXC has a market cap of $87.64 million and $10.44 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MXC coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MXC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,371 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,931,600 coins. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxc. MXC’s official website is www.moonchain.com. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MXC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonchain (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Moonchain has a current supply of 2,642,132,371.4. The last known price of Moonchain is 0.01642883 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $9,762,062.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonchain.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.