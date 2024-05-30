MXC (MXC) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $84.44 Million

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MXC has a market cap of $84.44 million and $10.31 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MXC has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.



About MXC

MXC is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,371 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,931,600 coins. The official website for MXC is www.moonchain.com. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxc. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonchain (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Moonchain has a current supply of 2,642,132,371.4. The last known price of Moonchain is 0.01642883 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $9,762,062.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonchain.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

