National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$123.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$113.00 to C$123.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

NA has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$115.17.

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:NA traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$115.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,230. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$113.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$104.92. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$84.27 and a twelve month high of C$116.81.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.21. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8686007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at National Bank of Canada

In other news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$116.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,648.80. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

