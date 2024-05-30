National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$119.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Desjardins from C$116.00 to C$119.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NA. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$115.17.

Shares of NA traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$115.62. The company had a trading volume of 371,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,230. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$84.27 and a 52-week high of C$116.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$113.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$104.92.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8686007 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$116.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,648.80. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

