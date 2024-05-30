National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) PT Raised to $69.00

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NHI. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NHI

National Health Investors Stock Up 1.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

National Health Investors stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.09. The stock had a trading volume of 27,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,730. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 13.24 and a current ratio of 13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.95. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $67.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.