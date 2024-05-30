National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) PT Raised to $69.00

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NHI. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.
Check Out Our Latest Report on NHI
National Health Investors Stock Up 1.6 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
National Health Investors Company Profile
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than National Health Investors
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.