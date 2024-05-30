NCC Group (LON:NCC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $147.60

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 147.60 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 144 ($1.84), with a volume of 405258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.80 ($1.86).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £443.27 million, a PE ratio of -2,831.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 130.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 125.28.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

