NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches Market Cap of $7.87 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 30th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.87 billion and approximately $328.23 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $7.28 or 0.00010652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00052804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00017608 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012567 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000142 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,193,225,880 coins and its circulating supply is 1,080,714,328 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,193,129,080 with 1,080,642,731 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.56230615 USD and is down -2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 412 active market(s) with $287,849,958.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.