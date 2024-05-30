NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $100.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. NetApp traded as high as $116.56 and last traded at $116.21, with a volume of 139990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.67.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NTAP. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Argus raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.69.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $876,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in NetApp by 706.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 14,650.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

