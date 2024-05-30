NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32, RTT News reports. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NetApp updated its Q1 guidance to $1.40-1.50 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $6.80-7.00 EPS.

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.50. 3,655,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,581. NetApp has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $118.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,540,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,877,807.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at $26,068,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NetApp from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.69.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

