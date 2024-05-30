NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.80-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.45-6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.53 billion. NetApp also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.40-1.50 EPS.

NetApp Stock Down 0.9 %

NetApp stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,660,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,057. NetApp has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $118.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NetApp will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.69.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at $26,496,330.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

