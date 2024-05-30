Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Cut by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 98.5% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,133 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,963,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $6.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $647.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $279.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $609.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.79. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $664.25.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,114.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,114.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,545 shares of company stock valued at $40,704,683 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 target price (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.00.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

