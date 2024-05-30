New Republic Capital LLC Buys 1,213 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

New Republic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.16. 976,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,035. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

