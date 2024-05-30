New Republic Capital LLC Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

New Republic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 183,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,235 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,655,000 after purchasing an additional 268,157 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.48. 4,307,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,149,383. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average of $58.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $62.70.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.