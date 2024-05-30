New Republic Capital LLC Has $626,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

New Republic Capital LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,303,688,000 after acquiring an additional 458,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chevron by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,332 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,828,537,000 after purchasing an additional 569,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,902,007,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.26. 6,341,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,091,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The company has a market cap of $291.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.36 and its 200 day moving average is $152.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.10.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

