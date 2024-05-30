New Republic Capital LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 35.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ASML traded up $8.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $966.12. 846,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,795. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,056.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $937.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $856.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $381.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

