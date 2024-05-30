New Republic Capital LLC Makes New $442,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. New Republic Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFEB. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $1,332,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 400,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.51. 34,895 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $753.35 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

