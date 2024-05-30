New Republic Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

New Republic Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of New Republic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 408.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 77,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 62,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period.

VNQ stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,748,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,998. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.04.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

