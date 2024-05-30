Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $6.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Nexa Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Nexa Resources stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.97. 11,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,326. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $8.01.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $579.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.03 million. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nexa Resources stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,117,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,000.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

