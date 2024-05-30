Nick Wiles Acquires 23 Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) insider Nick Wiles purchased 23 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 557 ($7.11) per share, for a total transaction of £128.11 ($163.61).

On Monday, April 22nd, Nick Wiles acquired 23 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 531 ($6.78) per share, with a total value of £122.13 ($155.98).

Shares of PayPoint stock opened at GBX 541 ($6.91) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 514.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 509.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £393.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,258.14, a PEG ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.85. PayPoint plc has a 52 week low of GBX 372.50 ($4.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 585.75 ($7.48).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.30. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,837.21%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.62) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

