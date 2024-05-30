Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.01

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 33182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

Nidec Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Nidec had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Nidec Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

