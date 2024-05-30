NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,426 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.3% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,769,200,000 after acquiring an additional 125,746 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 4.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,557,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,487,625,000 after purchasing an additional 674,198 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,315,097,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,887,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,073,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,200,932 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $766,829,000 after purchasing an additional 89,947 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE Trading Up 1.8 %

NKE stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.34. 5,665,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,178,830. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $140.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.69 and its 200-day moving average is $101.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

