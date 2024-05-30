NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) were up 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $4.94. Approximately 20,536,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 57,081,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.92.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 238.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,403 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,429,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,180,000 after purchasing an additional 235,521 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of NIO by 28.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,431,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 535,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NIO by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 439,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NIO by 11.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 245,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

