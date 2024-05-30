Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,271,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,887 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up about 2.0% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,063,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,892,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 181.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $514.33.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $446.52. 1,199,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,480. The stock has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $468.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.98. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 57.62%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

