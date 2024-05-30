NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Analysts at Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 104.08% from the stock’s previous close.

NOVONIX Stock Performance

Shares of NVX stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 11.37 and a quick ratio of 11.12. NOVONIX has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOVONIX

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NOVONIX stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in NOVONIX were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NOVONIX Company Profile

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

