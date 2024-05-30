Nuformix (LON:NFX) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report) fell 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 2,571,029 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 2,219,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Nuformix Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of £1.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.26.

About Nuformix

(Get Free Report)

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuformix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuformix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.