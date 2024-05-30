Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) CEO Acquires $11,957.70 in Stock

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas T. Vo bought 17,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $11,957.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,005,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,805.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nutex Health Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:NUTX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 97,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Nutex Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $33.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 2,017.5% during the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,293,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 5,043,720 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nutex Health by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,367,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,966 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Nutex Health by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,110,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 550,026 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutex Health by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 930,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 630,168 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

