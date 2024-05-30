Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) CEO Acquires $11,957.70 in Stock

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas T. Vo bought 17,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $11,957.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,005,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,805.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Nutex Health Stock Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ:NUTX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 97,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Nutex Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $33.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.29.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%.
Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.
