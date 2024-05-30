Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the April 30th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:SPXX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,749. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $16.05.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.294 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
