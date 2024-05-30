Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the April 30th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPXX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,749. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $16.05.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.294 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 29,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 17.7% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 269,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the period.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

