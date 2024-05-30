Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Stock Holdings Boosted by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Oceaneering International worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OII traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.76. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $599.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.58 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.