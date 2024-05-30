Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Director Roberto Marco Sella Purchases 2,500 Shares

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) Director Roberto Marco Sella bought 2,500 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $12,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,046,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,880.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Offerpad Solutions Trading Down 5.3 %
OPAD stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 67,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,889. Offerpad Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.01.
Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $285.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 69.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Offerpad Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.
