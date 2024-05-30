Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OVBC stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,909 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ohio Valley Banc comprises approximately 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned 1.99% of Ohio Valley Banc worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

