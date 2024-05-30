Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Okta from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.81.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,107,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.87 and a beta of 0.98. Okta has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.21.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Okta by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Articles

