Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at UBS Group

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OKTA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.10.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $6.42 on Thursday, reaching $89.94. 4,696,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 0.98. Okta has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.21.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $946,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $8,422,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $1,172,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Articles

