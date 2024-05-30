Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.350-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Okta also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.35-2.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.45.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $4.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.12. 1,903,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,090. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.21. Okta has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

