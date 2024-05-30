Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.08.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ ODFL opened at $171.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.65. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $149.00 and a one year high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
See Also
