Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $171.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.65. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $149.00 and a one year high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

