Olistico Wealth LLC Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Olistico Wealth LLC grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,141 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $221.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,508. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $244.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $169.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

