Olistico Wealth LLC Sells 2,384 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Olistico Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,347,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,053,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,017.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 118,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 34,689 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.70. The stock had a trading volume of 499,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,616. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.69. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

