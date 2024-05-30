Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,918 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Devon Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 64.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 367.7% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 58,997 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 22.1% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 86,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 15,715 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,460,000 after buying an additional 697,849 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,067,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,459,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.15.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

