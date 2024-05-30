Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $348,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $794,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $686,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,608.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.10. 942,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,673. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $159.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.72.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

