Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $8.21 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.9% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $89,038,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $26.59 on Thursday, reaching $1,364.08. 2,171,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,333.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,212.84. The firm has a market cap of $632.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $776.38 and a 12 month high of $1,445.40.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Evercore ISI began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

