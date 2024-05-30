Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Increases Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.54. 552,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,228. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $129.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

