Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases Shares of 5,731 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,169,335 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $81,784,000 after acquiring an additional 141,612 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,699,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,416,137 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $204,189,000 after buying an additional 80,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.30. 19,633,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,077,988. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $169.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.36.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

