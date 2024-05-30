Olympiad Research LP Acquires 11,501 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 116.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,501 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP owned approximately 0.06% of Caleres worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAL. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Caleres stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.38. 244,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,664. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.01.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.32 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.82%.

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,856 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $254,289.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,636.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 12,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $436,414.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,967.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $254,289.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,790 shares of company stock worth $4,728,538. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

