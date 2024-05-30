Olympiad Research LP Acquires New Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,516 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 35,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $998,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Price Performance

ACM traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $98.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -949.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -977.67%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

